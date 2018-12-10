DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
Andile Mngxitama is reported to have told a BLF rally that if Johann Rupert hires anyone to kill one black person, they in return will kill five white people.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be reporting Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama to the South African Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court for inciting violence against white South Africans.
The party will lay complaints in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.
Mngxitama is reported to have told a BLF rally in Potchefstroom over the weekend that if Johann Rupert hires anyone to kill one black person, they in return will kill five white people.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has responded.
“When individuals like Andile Mngxitama violate the rights of other human beings and incite violence, we ought to as citizens condemn such statements. I hope the prosecution system will take its full action.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
Consider suspending Mabe – ANCWL tells mother body
-
'How could my brother & leader do this to me' – Mabe’s accuser speaks
-
Floyd Shivambu rubbishes claims on VBS home loan for parents
-
DA: Mkhwebane’s incompetence will haunt Parly like Nkandla saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.