DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be reporting Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama to the South African Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court for inciting violence against white South Africans.

The party will lay complaints in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

Mngxitama is reported to have told a BLF rally in Potchefstroom over the weekend that if Johann Rupert hires anyone to kill one black person, they in return will kill five white people.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has responded.

“When individuals like Andile Mngxitama violate the rights of other human beings and incite violence, we ought to as citizens condemn such statements. I hope the prosecution system will take its full action.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)