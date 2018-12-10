DA ‘clutching at straws’ over Bosasa, says Presidency

The company said there was no contract between itself and the president's son, Andile, confirming what Cyril Ramaphosa had been saying.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is clutching at straws because African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, argued that there's no contract between the company and President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile.

The Presidency says this further confirms what Ramaphosa has been saying.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to the company after Ramaphosa acknowledged the existence of a contract in Parliament but later backtracked on his answer.

Ramaphosa initially said the payment to his son was for consultancy work but then issued a correction saying the R500,000 was in fact used to fund his election campaign.

Maimane, however, says Bosasa and the Ramaphosa's are hiding something and his party will get to the bottom of it.

The Presidency's Khusela Diko disagrees.

“Firstly, Andile Ramaphosa did not receive an amount of R500,000 and that there could not be a contract. Maimane has no grounds to demand from them the information that he does. So, we’ve taken note of that… the president has come on record and clarified this matter.”

Maimane accused Ramaphosa while presenting the DA’s 2018 government review, a comprehensive assessment of the the performance of the ANC government.

The DA’s government review comes after an eventful year which saw the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma and the state capture inquiry.

Maimane says there’s no such thing as a good or a bad ANC.

"The president is not an exception to it. He is part of that system. It was confirmed to us when the institution of Parliament was lied to by President Ramaphosa to say that he had seen the contract."

Maimane says it should not just be about corruption, but about structural changes - like privatising SAA and breaking up Eskom into two companies.

