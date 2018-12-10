Popular Topics
DA: 'ANC has mismanaged and abused their mandate in Emfuleni'

The party has called for fresh polls, saying the governing African National Congress (ANC) has collapsed the municipality.

FILE: Emfuleni Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Emfuleni Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it stands a better chance of being elected to govern in the Emfuleni Municipality if re-elections were to be held soon.

The party has called for fresh polls, saying the governing African National Congress (ANC) has collapsed the municipality.

The DA says the Vaal sewage crisis coupled with debts owed to Eskom and Rand Water and reports that Mayor Jacob have is to resign next week, prove the ANC has failed to govern.

The ANC has confirmed Khawe will resign because the provincial secretary position is a full-time post.

The DA's Bongani Baloyi said: “Our view is that their mandate has expired and they have mismanaged and abused their mandate. It is important to allow the voters of Emfuleni the opportunity to express themselves through another election. So, we’re saying collapse the entire institution.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

