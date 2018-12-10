DA: Mkhwebane’s incompetence will haunt Parly like Nkandla saga
The party on Monday presented its 2018 government review in Parliament, where it reviewed the performance of Parliament and the government.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Parliament has failed to hold Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accountable.
Its comments on Mkhwebane follows Parliament’s justice portfolio committee’s rejection of a request to expedite proceedings to remove Mkhwebane from office last week.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says his complaint about Mkhwebane’s incompetence will one day come back to haunt Parliament much like the Nkandla scandal.
“I think that the example of how this Parliament has completely abnegated its responsibility to hold the Public Protector accountable is a shameful chapter of this particular parliamentary year.”
The DA says it remains the last standing custodian of democracy and accountability in Parliament, having asked more than half of the written questions.
The party says where the ANC failed the people of South Africa, Parliament had a lifeline to keep the executive in check.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
