CT commuters to be affected by Metrorail revamps

The project is part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s multi-billion rand modernisation plan.

Cape Town train station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Signalling upgrades at Cape Town train stations will affect thousands of commuters this week.

The project is part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s multi-billion rand modernisation plan.

Along with several sections, the old system has already been replaced.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says the new system allows for more flexibility and could curb cable theft.

“It means we will have a much more reliable system. We will be able to run our trains at different frequencies and the entire system also allows for improvement in speed, it replaces the entire modernisation which prepares us for rolling out new trains which we are expecting around the end of 2019/2020.”

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says commuters can expect some changes at Cape Town station just this week.

“Southern line trains will use platforms one to five. Northern trains, including the businesses expresses, will utilise platform six to nine. The Cape Flats trains will use platforms 10 and 11. Mitchells Plain trains will use platform 12.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

