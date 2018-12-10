CT commuters to be affected by Metrorail revamps
The project is part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s multi-billion rand modernisation plan.
CAPE TOWN - Signalling upgrades at Cape Town train stations will affect thousands of commuters this week.
The project is part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s multi-billion rand modernisation plan.
Along with several sections, the old system has already been replaced.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says the new system allows for more flexibility and could curb cable theft.
“It means we will have a much more reliable system. We will be able to run our trains at different frequencies and the entire system also allows for improvement in speed, it replaces the entire modernisation which prepares us for rolling out new trains which we are expecting around the end of 2019/2020.”
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says commuters can expect some changes at Cape Town station just this week.
“Southern line trains will use platforms one to five. Northern trains, including the businesses expresses, will utilise platform six to nine. The Cape Flats trains will use platforms 10 and 11. Mitchells Plain trains will use platform 12.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
-
Bosasa: ‘We have no contract with Cyril Ramaphosa’s son’
-
Marius Fransman questions NPA decision to prosecute him on sex assault charges
-
Accident claims young biker’s life in Vanderbijlpark
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.