Correctional Services Dept 'fully equipped' to deal with power cuts

Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on in recent weeks with stage 1 and 2 load shedding implemented on an almost daily basis.

FILE: Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it's fully equipped to deal with power outages due to load shedding.

Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on in recent weeks with stage 1 and 2 load shedding implemented on an almost daily basis.

The power utility is under pressure to keep the lights on during the festive season.

The department’s Logan Maistry says: “The impact of load shedding on the Department of Correctional Services has been minuscule. Correctional centres have emergency power generators to ensure that security is not compromised. Since 2015, the department has implemented plans to minimise the impact of load shedding.”

There are warnings that government needs to “bite the bullet” and bail out struggling state-run power firm Eskom, which has asked for R100 billion in government support.

Martin Kingston, the chief executive of Rothschild & Co in South Africa, has told Reuters that the level of debt on Eskom’s balance sheet is completely unsustainable.

Rothschild advised Eskom in 2008 when it last received a major cash injection from government.

At the time, Eskom sought R115 billion but was granted a R60 billion loan which was later converted into equity.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

