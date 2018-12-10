Concerns raised over increased crime activity during load shedding
National police say officers do have the capacity to ensure citizens and their belongings are safe despite being easy targets during load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africans continue to grapple with load shedding, there are concerns that crime will also increase over the festive season as criminals take advantage of security systems with no power.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan promised last week that they were working towards no load shedding from this coming Saturday until 15 January.
While citizens are trying to find ways to survive occasionally without power, criminals are plotting their next targets.
Interpol's South African ambassador Andy Mashaile says he is extremely concerned about the risk of crime at this time of year, especially with load shedding.
“Your flying squad, your public order policing would serve best in the interest of the members of the community when they are deployed in an area where there’s going to be load shedding.”
National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says residents must be more vigilant during power cuts.
“Now that we’ve load shedding, it means we need to make sure that we continue work with our policing approach.”
Eskom has predicted that it will need to continue with load shedding next year to conduct much-needed maintenance at power stations.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
