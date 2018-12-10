Cardi B hits back at accusations of publicity seeking
Cardi B has hit out at claims that her split from Offset split has been contrived in order to generate interest in their relationship
LONDON - Rap star Cardi B has rubbished the suggestion she's split from Offset in a bid to gain publicity.
The New York-born rap star - who has five-month-old daughter Kulture with Offset - has taken to her Instagram Live to hit out at claims that their split has been contrived in order to generate interest in their relationship.
Cardi said: "Y'all gotta understand, there's a kid involved. Ain't no type of publicity that I would ever want that would have my daughter looking at me crazy when she gets older. I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity. Think we want to put our life out there for what - what we gain from publicity? Nothing. Why would you f###ing think that I would put my f###ing family in some bull###t. I have my heart on my sleeve right now, you know what I'm saying?"
Cardi, 26, has also rubbished the suggestion that their relationship was never authentic to begin with.
The rapper - who married Offset in 2017 - explained: "I've been seeing a lot of people say that my relationship was fake. B###h, there's certain things called love. People do fall in love. Like my relationship was never fake ... I gave him a chance and we fell in love with each other. But we never did anything for publicity, b###h."
Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted that she and Offset just grew out of love.
However, the chart-topping rap star also insisted they are still really good friends and business partners.
She said: "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners. You know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
