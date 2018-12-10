Bobby Motaung: 'Poor results forced Chiefs to part ways with Solinas'

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says that a poor run of results forced the Soweto giants to sack Italian Giovanni Solinas.

The club announced Solinas's departure on Friday afternoon after just five months at the club and just two hours later they announced the return of German Ernst Middendorp to take over on a two-and-half-year deal.

Chiefs have had a torrid run in their last five games in all competitions, losing four games and winning one. Two of those defeats came against their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in both the league and the Telkom Knockout semifinal in a space of a month.

“We could see that the results weren’t coming and we thought that we should part ways amicably with the coach before things could get any worse. We took the decision so that we save the coach's dignity and reputation as well as the Kaizer Chiefs brand.”

On the appointment of Middendorp who returns to the club since been sacked in 2007, Motaung says that the club needed somebody who was familiar with the club and had the necessary experience.

“We know what Ernst can do, during his time here he won three trophies and understands the Chiefs brand and the pressure that comes with it. He’s got experience now since he first came to South Africa in the mid-2000s and he knows what to do and we thought that this is what the club needs at this juncture.”

Middendorp’s first assignment on his Chiefs return will be a tough league match against SuperSport United on Wednesday night at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium but all matches and events have been moved away from the venue to allow it to recuperate from the Global Citizens Festival that took place two weeks ago.