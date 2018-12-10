Popular Topics
Bemawu: 'Govt to blame for state of SABC'

Last week, Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu all had their resignations accepted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) says that while it understands the decision by four South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board members to resign, this still leaves the corporation in a difficult position.

Last week, Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu all had their resignations accepted by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The public broadcaster has been battling financially with concerns that it may soon not be able to pay salaries.

Bemawu's Hannes du Buisson says the government is to blame for the state of the public broadcaster and it needs to urgently intervene.

The resignations of the four board members came as the parliamentary portfolio committee was looking to fill four other vacancies.

The public broadcaster now has eight vacancies at board level, leaving it without a decision-making body.

Du Buisson says this only deepens the problems at the broadcaster.

“It is going to put the organisation in a very difficult position in terms of oversight from the board level.”

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People has called on the president to come clean about why these members resigned.

Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize says that the committee will use the existing advertisement to fill all the vacancies.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

