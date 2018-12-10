At least 13 Limpopo, KZN licensing officials to appear in court for fraud
Eight of them were arrested in Thohoyandou and Musina over the weekend for issuing roadworthiness certificates in exchange for bribes.
DURBAN - At least 13 licensing officials in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are appearing in courts on Monday on charges of corruption.
Eight of them were arrested in Thohoyandou and Musina over the weekend for issuing roadworthiness certificates in exchange for bribes.
Five other learner license examiners were also arrested in Durban for helping applicants with their tests.
The Hawk's Matimba Maluleke said: “Five learners’ examiners aged between 41 and 51 are also expected to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today. They were arrested last week Friday in a joint operation by the Hawks and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
DA ‘clutching at straws’ over Bosasa, says Presidency
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Train derails between Tygerberg and Bellville in Cape Town
-
World of Birds robbed over weekend
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.