At least 13 Limpopo, KZN licensing officials to appear in court for fraud

Eight of them were arrested in Thohoyandou and Musina over the weekend for issuing roadworthiness certificates in exchange for bribes.

DURBAN - At least 13 licensing officials in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are appearing in courts on Monday on charges of corruption.

Eight of them were arrested in Thohoyandou and Musina over the weekend for issuing roadworthiness certificates in exchange for bribes.

Five other learner license examiners were also arrested in Durban for helping applicants with their tests.

The Hawk's Matimba Maluleke said: “Five learners’ examiners aged between 41 and 51 are also expected to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today. They were arrested last week Friday in a joint operation by the Hawks and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)