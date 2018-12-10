Consider suspending Mabe – ANCWL tells mother body
In a 14-page letter seen by EWN to the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, the woman details several encounters with the married father.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has asked its mother body to consider suspending Pule Mabe from all ANC duties pending the outcome of his sexual harassment case.
These include slipping into her bed, berating her in front of colleagues and eventually a swift demotion and a pay cut.
More to follow.
ANCWL reacts to Accusations that #PuleMabe sexually harassed his PA. They are calling on him to be suspended from all ANC Duties. pic.twitter.com/s0oq8xUoHI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2018
