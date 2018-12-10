ANC WC finalising representatives list in drive to win back province
The ANC is in the process of narrowing down a list of party representatives for the provincial legislature and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is busy compiling a list of representatives it believes can help it win the province during next year's general elections.
The party is finalising its provincial list and held a conference in Athlone on Sunday night.
The list will be signed off at a national executive committee (NEC) meeting this coming weekend.
At most, 42 Western Cape party candidates can make it to the provincial legislature and the province could have as many as 35 ANC Members of Parliament all depending on the party's performance during next year's elections.
ANC regional spokesperson, Dennis Cruywagen says: “The final list will be sent to the ANC headquarters and ultimately the NEC of the ANC will decide on the candidate.”
Cruywagen says some NEC members, including Bheki Cele, attended last night's conference where he urged delegates to focus on reclaiming the province from the Democratic Alliance (DA).
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
