ANC to approach Makhura over 'delayed' Life Esidimeni payouts
Families of the victims on Monday marched to the premier's office and Luthuli House demanding to speak to Makhura.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will speak to Gauteng Premier David Makhura to finalise payments to the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
They say payments still have not been made, despite promises from government over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the premier's office says it needs to carry out a verification process to make sure payments are made to the correct people.
The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says it wants the matter sorted out as soon as possible.
“We’ll be talking to the leadership of the province through the Office of the Premier no later than today because we don’t want this issue to drag. We want closure. If there are issues on leadership, we want them addressed without any further delays.”
Kodwa says payments could be made before the end of the week.
WATCH: Families of Life Esidimeni victims still unpaid
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
