ANC's Rasool: 'We want people who are incorruptible'

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) provincial election head Ebrahim Rasool has emphasised the importance of regaining trust from Western Cape residents.

Delegates met in Athlone on Sunday night to compile a list of candidates to take up seats in the provincial legislature and Parliament following next year's elections.

The list will be finalised and signed off by the ANC National Executive Committee this weekend.

“I think we’ve come off a very rough 10 years and I think part of the renewal process is very much one of the key things that we want people who are incorruptible, we want people who are able to have the competence to do a particular set of jobs that need to be done.”

