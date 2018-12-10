ANC's Rasool: 'We want people who are incorruptible'
The African National Congress (ANC) provincial election head Ebrahim Rasool says its candidate list is being finalised and a thorough process will be followed to select the best candidates.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) provincial election head Ebrahim Rasool has emphasised the importance of regaining trust from Western Cape residents.
Delegates met in Athlone on Sunday night to compile a list of candidates to take up seats in the provincial legislature and Parliament following next year's elections.
The list will be finalised and signed off by the ANC National Executive Committee this weekend.
Rasool says a thorough process will be followed to select the best candidates.
“I think we’ve come off a very rough 10 years and I think part of the renewal process is very much one of the key things that we want people who are incorruptible, we want people who are able to have the competence to do a particular set of jobs that need to be done.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Bosasa: ‘We have no contract with Cyril Ramaphosa’s son’
-
Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture
-
ANC WC finalising representatives list in drive to win back province
-
Malema & Shivambu a flagrant abuse to criminal justice system, says Gordhan
-
‘We'll get to the bottom of it’: DA claims Bosasa, Ramaphosa hiding something
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.