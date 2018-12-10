ANC confirms sexual harassment complaint laid against Mabe

A 26-year-old woman details how she was sexually harassed by Mabe on at least two occasions and how the pair’s working relationship soured after she rebuffed his advances.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has responded to sexual harassment accusations against its national spokesperson Pule Mabe, confirming that a complaint was lodged last week.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday how Mabe’s personal assistant wrote a 14-page letter to the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, pleading for intervention.

In the document, the 26-year-old woman details how she was sexually harassed by Mabe on at least two occasions and how the pair’s working relationship soured after she rebuffed his advances.

She also told EWN she wants justice.

Earlier, Mabe denied knowledge of the grievance against him.

But the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa has confirmed a hearing will take place on Wednesday.