ANC confirms sexual harassment complaint laid against Mabe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

ANC confirms sexual harassment complaint laid against Mabe

A 26-year-old woman details how she was sexually harassed by Mabe on at least two occasions and how the pair’s working relationship soured after she rebuffed his advances.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has responded to sexual harassment accusations against its national spokesperson Pule Mabe, confirming that a complaint was lodged last week.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday how Mabe’s personal assistant wrote a 14-page letter to the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, pleading for intervention.

In the document, the 26-year-old woman details how she was sexually harassed by Mabe on at least two occasions and how the pair’s working relationship soured after she rebuffed his advances.

She also told EWN she wants justice.

Earlier, Mabe denied knowledge of the grievance against him.

But the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa has confirmed a hearing will take place on Wednesday.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA