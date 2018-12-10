About 100 Dis-Chem workers arrested after violent Woodmead protest
It's understood they were bused to the store on Monday afternoon for a demonstration, demanding better salaries and working conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 100 Dis-Chem employees have been arrested for public violence in Woodmead.
It's understood they were bused to the store on Monday afternoon for a demonstration, demanding better salaries and working conditions.
Police say the store manager laid criminal complaints after the disgruntled employees damaged property at the outlet in Woodmead Park.
The police's Granville Meyer says the large group is in custody.
“Police members have arrested about 100 Dis-Chem members after they protested at the store. They were arrested for malicious damage to property. They are in detention and will appear in court soon.”
Last month, disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrated at a Sea Point store in Cape Town.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
'How could my brother & leader do this to me' – Mabe’s accuser speaks
-
Consider suspending Mabe – ANCWL tells mother body
-
Floyd Shivambu rubbishes claims on VBS home loan for parents
-
DA: Mkhwebane’s incompetence will haunt Parly like Nkandla saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.