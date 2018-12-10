About 100 Dis-Chem workers arrested after violent Woodmead protest

It's understood they were bused to the store on Monday afternoon for a demonstration, demanding better salaries and working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 100 Dis-Chem employees have been arrested for public violence in Woodmead.

Police say the store manager laid criminal complaints after the disgruntled employees damaged property at the outlet in Woodmead Park.

The police's Granville Meyer says the large group is in custody.

“Police members have arrested about 100 Dis-Chem members after they protested at the store. They were arrested for malicious damage to property. They are in detention and will appear in court soon.”

Last month, disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrated at a Sea Point store in Cape Town.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)