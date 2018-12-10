AB Xuma sex abuse: Victims not credible witnesses – defence lawyer

Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of young girls from the school in Orlando East last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the rape case of a former Soweto scholar patrol guard has argued it’s highly improbable that the accused sexually abused any children from the AB Xuma Primary School.

He faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

The defence has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court the State has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Molefe sexually abused pupils at the school.

Defence lawyer Lumka Xoxo said the young girls aged between six and 13 were not credible witnesses as they contradicted their stories while giving evidence.

Xoxo said it appeared as if the pupils had been coached and influenced on what to say in court, as most of their accounts were similar.

The State has submitted that it’s impossible for young children to remember the exact details of what happened, and the court should take that into consideration when making its decision.

Judgment has been postponed until Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)