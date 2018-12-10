AB Xuma sex abuse: Victims not credible witnesses – defence lawyer
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of young girls from the school in Orlando East last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the rape case of a former Soweto scholar patrol guard has argued it’s highly improbable that the accused sexually abused any children from the AB Xuma Primary School.
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of young girls from the school in Orlando East last year.
He faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.
The defence has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court the State has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Molefe sexually abused pupils at the school.
Defence lawyer Lumka Xoxo said the young girls aged between six and 13 were not credible witnesses as they contradicted their stories while giving evidence.
Xoxo said it appeared as if the pupils had been coached and influenced on what to say in court, as most of their accounts were similar.
The State has submitted that it’s impossible for young children to remember the exact details of what happened, and the court should take that into consideration when making its decision.
Judgment has been postponed until Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
DA ‘clutching at straws’ over Bosasa, says Presidency
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Train derails between Tygerberg and Bellville in Cape Town
-
World of Birds robbed over weekend
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.