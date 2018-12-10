2 CT paramedics receiving counselling after being assaulted, robbed

The community of Seawinds was declared a red zone for ambulances following Sunday's attack, meaning emergency staff couldn't enter area without a police escort.

CAPE TOWN – Two Cape Town paramedics are receiving counselling after they were attacked while responding to a call in Seawinds near Muizenberg.

The community was declared a red zone for ambulances following Sunday's attack, meaning emergency staff couldn't enter area without a police escort.

The high-risk status has since been lifted.

Metro EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels says: "Western Cape Emergency Services responded to a patient in St Patrick Road in Seawinds at 7:30 on Sunday morning. The patient was, unfortunately, DOA and upon returning to the vehicle to retrieve a death certificate, the crew was assaulted and robbed of their personal belongings.”

Meanwhile, there have been at least 56 attacks on emergency service workers in the province, this year alone.

At an EMS Safety Symposium held last week, government and civil society called for greater collaboration to prevent further attacks on emergency personnel.

The symposium took place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

One of the suggestions made to prevent attacks on paramedics was the introduction of satellite points where residents can meet paramedics and help escort them into so-called red zones.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans told the EMS Safety Symposium this would help cut down on the long wait for police to arrive and escort emergency services.

“We should centralise systems where we can put focus per area, per zone.”

Evans also suggested that there be an EMS representative in each of the CPF structures so that they can present the issues and engage with the community.

A Cape Town paramedic said when an incident occurs on duty, they are not being assisted by police and are sent to various police stations.