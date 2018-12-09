Will Eskom take legal action against companies doing shoddy work?

Eskom says shoddy work done by contractors is costing money and has contributed to load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will only take court action against some of the international companies contracted to do work at two of its stations as a last resort.

The utility has accused the companies for substandard work done at Medupi and Kusile Power Stations.

The City Press is reporting that a court battle is looming over the work done by contractors which the utility blames for design flaws.

The power utility says this is costing money and has contributed to load shedding.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the utility is still unsatisfied by work done by at least 10 international companies contracted to work on the power stations.

He says in some instances the parastatal has asked the companies to redo the work.

“Some of them have continued to fail even after they were given a second and third chance.”

He says the shoddy workmanship has resulted in further delays in the completion of the new power stations.

“We have to get another company elsewhere to come and do the work and we have to advertise the work and some of that has resulted in the delays we see now.”

Phasiwe says some companies have already been slapped with penalties but for those which are continuing to contravene their contracts, legal action will be a last resort.