Will Eskom take legal action against companies doing shoddy work?
Eskom says shoddy work done by contractors is costing money and has contributed to load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will only take court action against some of the international companies contracted to do work at two of its stations as a last resort.
The utility has accused the companies for substandard work done at Medupi and Kusile Power Stations.
The City Press is reporting that a court battle is looming over the work done by contractors which the utility blames for design flaws.
The power utility says this is costing money and has contributed to load shedding.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the utility is still unsatisfied by work done by at least 10 international companies contracted to work on the power stations.
He says in some instances the parastatal has asked the companies to redo the work.
“Some of them have continued to fail even after they were given a second and third chance.”
He says the shoddy workmanship has resulted in further delays in the completion of the new power stations.
“We have to get another company elsewhere to come and do the work and we have to advertise the work and some of that has resulted in the delays we see now.”
Phasiwe says some companies have already been slapped with penalties but for those which are continuing to contravene their contracts, legal action will be a last resort.
Popular in Business
-
China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences
-
Ramaphosa concedes current minimum wage is not enough
-
Uber confidentially files for IPO: sources
-
[OPINION] State Capture & Credit Rating Agencies in SA
-
Saftu hails new minimum wage as a good start
-
Minimum wage to take effect on 1 January - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.