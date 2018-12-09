‘We'll get to the bottom of it’: DA claims Bosasa, Ramaphosa hiding something

This comes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to Bosasa, which is now trading as African Global Operations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a company has dismissed claims by President Cyril Ramaphosa that his son has a contract with the firm.

He says the company told him there was no record of such a contract with Andile Ramaphosa.

“Upon inquiry Bosasa said it had never seen the contract. We are of the complete view that this was a bribe before elections. Therefore, it becomes important that president Ramaphosa institute a commission of inquiry into Bosasa.”

In a statement, Maimane adds: “The chairman then goes on to contradict himself by saying that ‘African Global declines to furnish this record as the record is not required by you for the exercise or protection of any right’. In essence, this is a blanket refusal for access to any and all contracts the company has with Andile Ramaphosa.”

During a question and answer session in Parliament last month, Ramaphosa said he had seen a business contract between the firm and his son.

Maimane claims Bosasa and the Ramaphosa are hiding something.

“Bosasa and the Ramaphosa’s are hiding something, and we will get to the bottom of it. I have therefore asked our legal team to advise on what recourse is available in such circumstances. We will not relent in this fight to shine light on what has all the makings of ANC-style collusion, nepotism and corruption. There appears to be a triangle of corruption in place, and it is this very system of corruption that locks millions of South Africans out of opportunity.”

Maimane says the president must immediately appoint a full-scale independent inquiry into the Bosasa matter.

Last month the president’s campaign team committed to paying back R500,000 donated by Bosasa to fund his ANC presidential campaign.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)