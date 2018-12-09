Use electricity sparingly, urges Eskom

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Use electricity sparingly, urges Eskom

On Saturday night the the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts.

Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN
Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While stage two load shedding is off the cards for Sunday, Eskom has urged consumers to continue using power sparingly.

On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts. However, the national power grid seems stable for now.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the power system is more stable for the first time over the past week.

But Phasiwe has warned that if there are any unexpected breakdowns on Sunday, there will be load shedding.

“We have received one or two big generating units which are helping us to stabilise things. We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly so that we can collectively ensure that there’s no load shedding.”

The utility is planning to stop with the implementation of load shedding this coming Saturday until middle January, as more businesses go off the grid during the holidays.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA