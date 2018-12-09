Use electricity sparingly, urges Eskom

On Saturday night the the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - While stage two load shedding is off the cards for Sunday, Eskom has urged consumers to continue using power sparingly.

However, the national power grid seems stable for now.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the power system is more stable for the first time over the past week.

But Phasiwe has warned that if there are any unexpected breakdowns on Sunday, there will be load shedding.

“We have received one or two big generating units which are helping us to stabilise things. We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly so that we can collectively ensure that there’s no load shedding.”

The utility is planning to stop with the implementation of load shedding this coming Saturday until middle January, as more businesses go off the grid during the holidays.

Switching off your geyser, air-con/heater, pool pump and other unnecessary appliances during peak times, can reduce demand and lower the risk of loadshedding. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @SowetoUrban @saloadshedding @PolokwaneObserv pic.twitter.com/YObgKrJImG — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2018

