Use electricity sparingly, urges Eskom
On Saturday night the the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - While stage two load shedding is off the cards for Sunday, Eskom has urged consumers to continue using power sparingly.
On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts. However, the national power grid seems stable for now.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the power system is more stable for the first time over the past week.
But Phasiwe has warned that if there are any unexpected breakdowns on Sunday, there will be load shedding.
“We have received one or two big generating units which are helping us to stabilise things. We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly so that we can collectively ensure that there’s no load shedding.”
The utility is planning to stop with the implementation of load shedding this coming Saturday until middle January, as more businesses go off the grid during the holidays.
Switching off your geyser, air-con/heater, pool pump and other unnecessary appliances during peak times, can reduce demand and lower the risk of loadshedding. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @SowetoUrban @saloadshedding @PolokwaneObserv pic.twitter.com/YObgKrJImG— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture
-
Load shedding is cancelled for today
-
CT officials bust 'huge' lobster poaching operation
-
Flood warning lifted by weather service
-
Will Eskom take legal action against companies doing shoddy work?
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.