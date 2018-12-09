South Africa wins bronze at CT Sevens
New Zealand scored first after two minutes. They looked the fresher and stronger side in the opening minutes.
CAPE TOWN - The Blitzboks secured the bronze medal in Cape Town for the second consecutive year after beating New Zealand 10-5 in another thrilling match between the two powerhouse nations.
The All Blacks then conceded a yellow card after an attempted intercept was knocked on.
With a minute left in the first-half, the ever impressive Werner Kok held off his New Zealand defender to level the score at 5-5 for South Africa. That’s how it stayed until the half-time break.
The second-half was basically South Africa camping in and around the New Zealand 22m line. The visitors were resolute in their defence but struggled to get out of their half.
Their resistance was finally broken as Dewald Human scored in the corner to make the Cape Town crowd erupt with joy.
South Africa now led 10-5 with a minute left of play. The pressure was on South Africa to close the game after struggling throughout the tournament to do so.
New Zealand got a potentially dangerous attack going and made it into the Boks 22m line.
It seemed South Africa could concede their third late try in a row but a superb and heroic last ditch tackle by Selvyn Davids secured third place for the Blitzboks.
WATCH: How well do you know your Blitzboks?
