Rand Water blames electrical problem for water interruptions

The affected areas include Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with residents urged to use water sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says the interruptions to water supply has nothing to do with load shedding but rather an electrical problem at one of its pumping stations.

Rand Water's Justice Mohale said, “Because of an electrical problem in our systems we can’t pump water effectively.”