Ramaphosa thanks Mendi Msimang for sacrificing his life
Ramaphosa says Msimang was committed to the struggle and the country must now carry his legacy of deep loyalty, commitment and humility forward.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa owes the family of the late struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang, gratitude for the sacrifices he made for the country.
Ramaphosa addressed scores of mourners at Msimang's special official funeral in Pretoria yesterday.
The former ANC treasurer general passed away on Monday in hospital after battling with a long illness.
The president says Msimang was committed to the struggle and the country must now carry his legacy of deep loyalty, commitment and humility forward.
Ramaphosa says not only did the late struggle stalwart sacrifice a lot for his country but his family too.
“Mendi paid a heavy price for the struggle, the nation owes his family gratitude.”
His grandchildren also shared their fond memories with their grandfather.
After the funeral the family shared a private moment at a cemetery in Pretoria.
