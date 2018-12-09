Pupils at CT matric dance deadly shooting get counselling
One of the men - believed to be a leader of a gang - had apparently been dropping off his girlfriend at the dance.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says pupils at the Mitchell's Plain School of Skills will receive counselling following a deadly shooting at their matric dance.
Two men were shot and killed outside the venue where the dance was being held on Friday.
An unknown attacker shot dead two men as they were driving off.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “While learners were arriving at the matric dance there was a shooting. They are extremely traumatised.”
