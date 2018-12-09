Popular Topics
Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture

Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba at the Westpark Cemetery.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the country has lost billions of rands through corruption and irregular spending money which could have been used to improve millions of lives.

Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba at the Westpark Cemetery yesterday.

Last month, he testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where he placed former president Jacob Zuma at the centre of corruption.

The minister has applauded the late struggle stalwart for his commitment to the struggle.

Gordhan used the opportunity to lash out at the Guptas again accusing the family of capturing state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet.

He used Transnet's overpriced carriages as an example of how money is being misspent.

“Transnet decided to buy 1,064 new locomotives, the original price of the tender was R38 billion, even that number needs to be looked at. The second paper the tender suddenly changed to R54 billion. We have lost billions of rands.”

Gordhan says that money could have been better used on building houses and upgrading infrastructure.

