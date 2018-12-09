Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture
Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba at the Westpark Cemetery.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the country has lost billions of rands through corruption and irregular spending money which could have been used to improve millions of lives.
Gordhan was speaking at a commemoration ceremony for the late struggle stalwart Lalu Chiba at the Westpark Cemetery yesterday.
Last month, he testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where he placed former president Jacob Zuma at the centre of corruption.
The minister has applauded the late struggle stalwart for his commitment to the struggle.
Gordhan used the opportunity to lash out at the Guptas again accusing the family of capturing state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet.
He used Transnet's overpriced carriages as an example of how money is being misspent.
“Transnet decided to buy 1,064 new locomotives, the original price of the tender was R38 billion, even that number needs to be looked at. The second paper the tender suddenly changed to R54 billion. We have lost billions of rands.”
Gordhan says that money could have been better used on building houses and upgrading infrastructure.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: No salary increases for executives, 2.5% for MPs
-
BLF members accused of ‘racial’ attack on Joburg lawyer
-
NPA: Marius Fransman to be prosecuted for alleged sexual assault
-
Confrontation between ANC & EFF looms over land expropriation
-
ANC pats itself on the back for performance during 'eventful' 2018
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.