Police hunt man who killed boy (3) in Limpopo

Samson Sithole's body was found by a passerby outside Groblersdal who alerted officers on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a man who stoned to death a three year old boy in Limpopo.

Samson Sithole's body was found by a passerby outside Groblersdal who alerted officers on Friday.

The motive for the crime is not yet clear.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said, “We are in the 16 Days of Activism period and we appeal to the community to participate in the prevention and eradication of gender-based violence.”