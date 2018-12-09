Opposition parties, unions call on govt to intervene at SABC
Cope's Dennis Bloem says all involved need to work together to rectify the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties and workers unions have reacted to the resignation of four SABC board members saying government needs to intervene.
Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu resigned as part of the interim board earlier this week.
Parliament's portfolio committee was looking to fill four other vacancies before the resignations.
The public broadcaster now has eight vacancies leaving the board without a decision-making body.
Cope's Dennis Bloem says all involved need to work together to rectify the situation.
“We are calling upon President Ramaphosa to intervene in this financial crisis at the SABC.”
Bemawu's Hannes du Buisson says government is to blame for the current situation.
“The SABC is going to run into debt very soon, it creates serious governance issues.”
