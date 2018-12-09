Oosthuizen ends 33-month winless run by lifting SA Open trophy
The 2010 British Open champion last triumphed on the European Tour in 2016 when he won the Perth International in western Australia.
JOHANNESBURG - Louis Oosthuizen ended a 33-month winless run by lifting the South African Open trophy for the first time Sunday after a six-shot victory at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg.
The 2010 British Open champion last triumphed on the European Tour in 2016 when he won the Perth International in western Australia.
The 36-year-old South African closed with a four-under-par 67, shrugging off a poor start to eagle 14 and finish well clear of runner-up Romain Langasque from France.
Schedule clashes meant Oosthuizen was playing in the South African Open for the first time since 2010 and he wept after clinching an ultimately comfortable victory.
"This is a very special victory for me as I become only the sixth golfer to win the two oldest national golf championships, the British Open and the South African Open."
Fellow South Africans Ernie Els, Bobby Locke and Gary Player, Swede Henrik Stenson and New Zealander Bob Charles previously achieved the 'double'.
"I did not start well today, scrambling a par at one and dropping shots at two and three before recovering with four birdies to turn two under for the round," said Oosthuizen.
"For the second successive round I struggled off the tee early on and had to bite the bullet before coming good as the round progressed.
"While realising that I was building a good lead, it was not until 14 that I could relax a little bit.
"My nine-iron second at that par-five hole was a perfect shot, leaving me with a short putt for an eagle."
Oosthuizen opened with a 62 for the first-round lead, but trailed fellow South African Charl Schwartzel by two shots at the halfway mark having carded a 70.
A third-round 67 gave him a three-stroke advantage and the expected final-round challenges from Schwartzel and in-form Matt Wallace of England never materialised.
Instead, Langasque, who trailed Oosthuizen by seven shots after three rounds, fired a five-under 66 that included an eagle and five birdies to surge into second spot.
Major winner Schwartzel closed with a 72 to share third place with compatriots Thomas Aiken (67) and Bruce Easton (66) and Oliver Wilson (67) from England.
Popular in Sport
-
Raheem Sterling accuses newspapers of fuelling racism
-
South Africa wins bronze at CT Sevens
-
Liverpool leapfrog Man City: do we have a real Premier League race?
-
Blitzboks suffer heartbreak against Fiji
-
Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs
-
Man City stumble at Chelsea, Salah shoots Liverpool top
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.