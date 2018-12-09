Officials to commemorate anniversary of final TRC report submission
Former members of the TRC, including the body's chairperson archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu, will attend it.
CAPE TOWN - A special dinner commemorating the 20th anniversary of the submission of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) final report will take place in Stellenbosch on Sunday night.
The event ends off an international conference that's been taking place at Stellenbosch University this week.
The conference committee's Roger Friedman says luminaries form across the world attended the gathering.
“Looking at our historical trauma whether it was colonialism, slavery or apartheid impacts on the descendants of those people who suffered those events.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
