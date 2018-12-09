Motion filed to impeach Somali president - statement

The head of the Somali parliament’s administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country’s president.

MOGADISHU - The head of the Somali parliament’s administration said on Sunday he had filed a motion with the speaker of parliament to impeach the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi, but the grounds for the move were unclear.

“We have filed an impeachment against the president of the federal republic of Somalia,” Abdikarim H. Abdi Buh said in a statement.