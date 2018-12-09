Metrorail: CT signalling project progressing well
The project is part of Prasa’s multi-billion rand modernisation plan to turn around the ailing parastatal and passenger train system.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says the replacement of the old signalling system in Cape Town is progressing well.
Metrorail’s current mechanical signalling system is more than 50 years old.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker explains: “Basically on all lines your train movement under signalling will then be enabled in both directions. This means greater flexibility from a planning service design perspective and there’ll be less vulnerability in the system when we face challenges.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
