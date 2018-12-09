Macron to make 'important announcements' in coming week - spokesman

This is following a day of violent nationwide “yellow vest” protests against the high cost of living.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a major announcement early in the coming week, his government’s spokesman said on Sunday, following a day of violent nationwide “yellow vest” protests against the high cost of living.

“The President of the Republic will of course make important announcements,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on LCI television. He gave no details about timing or about what Macron could announce.

Senior allies of Macron said on Friday that the president would address the nation early in the coming week. Macron has already scrapped a planned fuel tax increase but the move has failed to end the “yellow vest” protest movement, which demands lower taxes, higher minimum wages and better pension benefits.

OVER 1,700 ARRESTED IN LATEST 'YELLOW VEST' PROTESTS IN FRANCE

More than 1,700 people were arrested across France during the latest round of "yellow vest" protests, in which demonstrators clashed with riot police, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Clashes broke out in several cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and President Emmanuel Macron in general.

A total 1,220 of the 1,723 detained were ordered held in custody, the ministry said.

Police in Paris said they made 1,082 arrests on Saturday, up sharply from 412 in the previous round.

The interior ministry said some 136,000 people took part in Saturday's protests, around the same number as on 1 December.

But it was Paris which again bore the brunt of the violence and destruction.

Protesters in the capital set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armoured vehicles rolled through the streets.