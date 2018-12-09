Louisa Wynand says she's ready to face Marius Fransman in court

Wynand's spokesperson Gavin Prins says his client has accepted she will once again be thrust into the public eye now that the matter is going to court.

CAPE TOWN - Louisa Wynand, the woman accusing Marius Fransman of sexual harassment, says she is ready to face her former boss in court.

The NPA has decided to prosecute after she laid a criminal complaint against the former Western Cape ANC chairperson in 2016.

She says he touched her inappropriately and made sexual advances while they were travelling for the ANC's 104th birthday celebrations in the North West.

Wynand's spokesperson Gavin Prins says his client, who received backlash on social media from Fransman's supporters in 2016, has accepted she will once again be thrust into the public eye now that the matter is going to court.

"When the incident happened, she had to close down her social media accounts and she basically went into hiding. It was almost like in the political world, she was public enemy number one."

But Prins says she is ready.

"This process has strengthened her and she's ready. The fact that she hasn't given up on this, just goes to show the strength of this woman."

The NPA still has to decide on when and where the court case will take place.

Fransman says he'll be meeting with his lawyers to "better understand the decision of the DPP in Kimberly."

He says the details of the charge is unclear "considering the decision of the authorities in the North West Province 2 years ago not to prosecute."