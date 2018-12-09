Lotto results: Saturday, 9 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 8 December. Check to see if you're a winner.

Lotto: 3, 7, 12, 21, 27, 29 Bonus: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 5, 19, 31, 35, 42, 46 Bonus: 1

Lotto Plus 2: 1, 4, 10, 27, 46, 49 Bonus: 31

For more details visit the National Lottery website.