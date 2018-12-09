LoadShedding: National power grid stable, for now

On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts, but the national power grid seems stable, for now.

JOHANNESBURG - The country managed to avoid stage two load shedding on Sunday, but Eskom reiterates we need to watch our power usage closely for months to come.

On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts, but the national power grid seems stable, for now.

The utility is planning to stop with the implementation of load shedding until middle January, as more businesses go off the grid during the holidays.

Switching off your geyser, air-con/heater, pool pump and other unnecessary appliances during peak times, can reduce demand and lower the risk of loadshedding. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @SowetoUrban @saloadshedding @PolokwaneObserv pic.twitter.com/YObgKrJImG — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Eskom says some of the companies that are helping the utility to build the Kusile and Medupi power stations are continuing to deliver substandard work, despite being given multiple chances to correct their work.

The power company has accused about 10 international companies contracted to work on the new stations of delivering shoddy workmanship.

It says this has contributed to the delay in Kusile and Medupi power stations coming fully online.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the company had to replace suppliers. He says those companies who have erred have been penalised, however, this has impacted the output.

“The work at Medupi and Kusile have been seriously delayed which is why we have a huge cost overrun. Someone has to account at some point.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)