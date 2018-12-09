#LoadShedding: National power grid stable, for now
On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts, but the national power grid seems stable, for now.
JOHANNESBURG - The country managed to avoid stage two load shedding on Sunday, but Eskom reiterates we need to watch our power usage closely for months to come.
On Saturday night the utility warned there was a high probability of another day of scheduled power cuts, but the national power grid seems stable, for now.
The utility is planning to stop with the implementation of load shedding until middle January, as more businesses go off the grid during the holidays.
Switching off your geyser, air-con/heater, pool pump and other unnecessary appliances during peak times, can reduce demand and lower the risk of loadshedding. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @SowetoUrban @saloadshedding @PolokwaneObserv pic.twitter.com/YObgKrJImG— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2018
Meanwhile, Eskom says some of the companies that are helping the utility to build the Kusile and Medupi power stations are continuing to deliver substandard work, despite being given multiple chances to correct their work.
The power company has accused about 10 international companies contracted to work on the new stations of delivering shoddy workmanship.
It says this has contributed to the delay in Kusile and Medupi power stations coming fully online.
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the company had to replace suppliers. He says those companies who have erred have been penalised, however, this has impacted the output.
“The work at Medupi and Kusile have been seriously delayed which is why we have a huge cost overrun. Someone has to account at some point.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘We'll get to the bottom of it’: DA claims Bosasa, Ramaphosa hiding something
-
Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture
-
ANC WC wants to elect ‘people of integrity’ for 2019 elections
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
-
CT officials bust 'huge' lobster poaching operation
-
‘Every eligible claimant will go back to District Six’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.