Load shedding is cancelled for today

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no load shedding today as the power system has improved slightly overnight.

Earlier this morning, the utility announced that there was a high probability of stage two load shedding due to further breakdowns at power stations.

However, the parastatal says at least two large generating units have now come online.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, “We have also topped up our water and diesel resources and as a result the power system is looking good. If it remains like this then we should be good for no load shedding today.”