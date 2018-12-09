Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez mark the start of Christmas
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez brought the family together to decorate their Christmas tree as they marked the start of the festive season.
The couple shared photographs of their tree-decorating fun with Jennifer's ten-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex's kids - Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14 - as Christmas tunes played in the background.
Posting a series of photos and videos of the family decorating the tree, she captioned them: "That time of year ... The best times are with these lil ones #ilovechristmastime #familia ... Have a Holly Jolly Christmas (sic)"
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously gushed over her and Alex's "nice dynamic".
She said: "When you have a partner that is so supportive of what you do, you don't have to hold back. With him, it's like, how much more do you want to do? How much bigger do you want to get? How can I help you? Where do you need me to be? And I like to do the same for him. It's just a nice dynamic that I have never experienced, and I am really happy about that."
And Jennifer appreciates his approach towards her career, admitting her jam-packed schedule can be a "grind".
She explained: "To have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows - we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind.
"It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me."
Alex thinks his relationship with the singer and actress works so well because they've shared similar experiences throughout their lives.
He said: "We're in our forties. We're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. We both have two kids. I think we've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other - both the good and the challenges."
