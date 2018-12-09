Flood warning lifted by weather service

Residents can still expect scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has lifted a watch for local flooding in Gauteng.

However, residents can still expect scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon.

Emergency services across the province have been on high alert following warnings of heavy rain.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse said, “We have taken the watch out for the province. We are just looking at scattered showers from the afternoon.”