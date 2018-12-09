‘Every eligible claimant will go back to District Six’
Last month, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of a group of former District Six residents seeking restitution.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six working committee has assured former residents that every eligible land claimant will be able to move back to the area.
But this is yet to be seen as national and local government still need to come up with a plan of how to provide restitution for more than 2,000 people who have filed land claims.
In a community meeting on Saturday, the committee's Shahied Ajam told former residents the ruling is what they've been waiting for since 1998 when the first land claims were made.
“This time the project will definitely take off and every eligible claimant will go to District Six in two years time. It doesn’t take much to develop 42 hectares.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
