Eskom: High probability for stage 2 load shedding today

Eskom has however vowed to keep the lights on from 15 December to the 15 January without any power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning that there is a high probability for stage two load shedding today.
Load shedding is expected to start from 9 am to 10pm today.
The utility has been experiencing breakdowns at several power stations.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said, “Our technicians have been working at our power stations to make sure they repair units that have been offline because of technical faults.”
