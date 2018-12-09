Elsie’s River women to honour late Courtney Pieters
jkhManecia Botha says they are throwing a Christmas party for needy children in honour of Courtney.
CAPE TOWN - A group of women in Elsie’s River want to do good in memory of slain Courtney Pieters.
The three year old was raped and murdered last year with her tiny body discovered in the Epping industrial area more than a week after she'd been reported missing.
A man who had been staying in her family's home - Mortimer Saunders - was found guilty of rape and premeditated murder.
He's expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.
When he appeared in court last week, supporters of the Pieters family were also there.
One of them - Manecia Botha - says they are throwing a Christmas party for needy children in honour of Courtney.
“If there’s anybody who can assist us with teddy bears, party packs, cakes or whatever we would really appreciate it.”
Popular in Local
-
Pravin Gordhan slams Eskom, the Guptas and state capture
-
Load shedding is cancelled for today
-
Will Eskom take legal action against companies doing shoddy work?
-
Flood warning lifted by weather service
-
20 people die in road accidents in KZN over the weekend
-
[WATCH] How police allowed Global Citizen Festival crime spree to happen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.