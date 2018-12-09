Popular Topics
Elsie’s River women to honour late Courtney Pieters

jkhManecia Botha says they are throwing a Christmas party for needy children in honour of Courtney.

FILE: A resident pictured outside court to support the family of three-year-old Courtney Pieters following her murder. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of women in Elsie’s River want to do good in memory of slain Courtney Pieters.

The three year old was raped and murdered last year with her tiny body discovered in the Epping industrial area more than a week after she'd been reported missing.

A man who had been staying in her family's home - Mortimer Saunders - was found guilty of rape and premeditated murder.

He's expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

When he appeared in court last week, supporters of the Pieters family were also there.

One of them - Manecia Botha - says they are throwing a Christmas party for needy children in honour of Courtney.

“If there’s anybody who can assist us with teddy bears, party packs, cakes or whatever we would really appreciate it.”

