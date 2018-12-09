CT officials bust 'huge' lobster poaching operation
On Wednesday, officers grew suspicious after spotting several boats heading out to sea.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's law enforcement marine unit has bust what it's described as a “huge” lobster poaching operation.
Upon further investigation they came across 40 nets and spotted a boat heading towards Hout Bay, but officials couldn't catch up.
Despite making no arrests, officials pulled out a number of poaching nets and threw back hundreds of lobster.
In a separate incident on Sunday morning authorities disrupted an abalone poaching syndicate in the Melkbosstrand area.
The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason explains: “As the officers approached the divers, they retreated back into the water and disappeared. They left behind 205 units of abalone which was handed to SAPS.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
