Cops to probe possible link between Springs mosque murder, Verulam mosque attack
It's understood Uzair Karolia was leaving the Taqwa Bakerton mosque on Friday after prayers when he was confronted by two armed suspects who shot him several times.
LENASIA - Police say the murder of a 30-year-old man outside a mosque in Springs on the East Rand will form of part of its investigation to determine if the shooting is possibly linked to the Verulam mosque attack in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police are still trying to establish the motive for the attack.
In May this year an attack on the Imam Hussain mosque in Verulam left one person dead and three others critically wounded during the Islamic month of Ramadan.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says: “Police are investigating a case of murder after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed outside the mosque at Springs.”
