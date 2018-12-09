Blitzboks suffer heartbreak against Fiji

The Blitzboks came out firing from the opening whistle as Siviwe Soyizwapi dotted down in the corner of relentless attacking pressure. South African held an early 5-0 lead.

CAPE TOWN - In another frantic finish to a match, the Blitzboks again failed to close out a game and conceded a late try to lose against Fiji 17-12 in their cup semi-final.

The #BlitzBokke slipped on the proverbial banana peel... losing to #Fiji in the #CapeTown7s Cup SF. pic.twitter.com/i1FfWgckCR — 7s in South Africa (@BlitzBokke) December 9, 2018

The crowd understandably took the decibels up after the opening two minutes, but the Fijians quickly changed that with a try showcasing their individual attack threat. The score was now locked at 5-5.

The historically excellent Blitzboks defence was shredded too easily by the athletic Fijians, who took the lead with another incisive break off first phase ball, with the Fijians now leading 12-5.

The score line stayed the same at the half-time break.

The Fijians came out in the second-half with aggression and were dominant in defence. However, a little bit of magical interplay between Rosko Specman and Justin Geduld was Specman cross over the line to level matters at 12-12.

The stadium was now roaring in support and the volume increased as the Fijians got a player yellow carded.

It was now advantage South Africa but once again the home team failed to close out the match. Instead, Fiji got a breakaway try in the last movement of the match.

Heartbreak again for the home crowd and disappointment for the Blitzboks who failed again to get to the final of their home leg.

In their quarterfinal, the Blitzboks beat Scotland 26-12.

