Bangladesh restrict Windies to 195-9 in first ODI

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Bangladesh restrict Windies to 195-9 in first ODI

West Indies won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and batted first on a slow pitch. The visitors were reduced to 127-6 after 40 overs despite opener Shai Hope making 43 off 59 balls.

FILE: Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of the West Indies cricketer Devendra Bishoo during the first One Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 December 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of the West Indies cricketer Devendra Bishoo during the first One Day International (ODI) between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 December 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

DHAKA - Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets each Sunday as Bangladesh restricted West Indies to 195-9 in the first one-day international in Dhaka.

West Indies won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and batted first on a slow pitch. The visitors were reduced to 127-6 after 40 overs despite opener Shai Hope making 43 off 59 balls.

Roston Chase, who made 32, put on a partnership worth 51 runs with Keemo Paul for the seventh wicket to give West Indies some momentum.

Paul made 36 off 28 balls with two sixes and a four before he was dismissed by Mustafizur in the final over of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur finished with 3-35 after fellow fast bowler Mashrafe grabbed 3-30 playing his 200th ODI -- the first Bangladeshi to do so.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA