Bangladesh restrict Windies to 195-9 in first ODI

West Indies won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and batted first on a slow pitch. The visitors were reduced to 127-6 after 40 overs despite opener Shai Hope making 43 off 59 balls.

DHAKA - Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets each Sunday as Bangladesh restricted West Indies to 195-9 in the first one-day international in Dhaka.

Roston Chase, who made 32, put on a partnership worth 51 runs with Keemo Paul for the seventh wicket to give West Indies some momentum.

Paul made 36 off 28 balls with two sixes and a four before he was dismissed by Mustafizur in the final over of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur finished with 3-35 after fellow fast bowler Mashrafe grabbed 3-30 playing his 200th ODI -- the first Bangladeshi to do so.