Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets in first ODI

Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 55 not out as Bangladesh reached their target 196 for the loss of five wickets in 35.1 overs.

DHAKA - Bangladesh defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first one-day international at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Earlier, three wickets each for Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman helped them restrict West Indies to 195-9, as Shai Hope scored 43.



The second contest of the three-match series will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.