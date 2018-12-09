ANC WC wants to elect ‘people of integrity’ for 2019 elections
Just under 400 delegates are in Athlone on Sunday for the party's provincial list conference.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is finalising its list of potential parliamentarians ahead of next year's elections.
The ANC’s regional spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen explains: “We will finish this whole exercise tonight and the exercise is to elect two candidates. One will be for the provincial legislature and the other for national legislature.”
Cruywagen says this process is critical.
“We have to get around to electing candidates. The list will be published once it’s been verified by the national executive committee of the ANC. People will then have an idea of who the ANC wants to send to represent them. We really want to send people of integrity.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
