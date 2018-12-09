Accident claims young biker’s life in Vanderbijlpark

Sunday’s tragic accident comes after at least 20 people were killed on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads in two major crashes this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – A 22-year-old has lost his life after losing control of his bike and hitting a tree along the side of Mc Colm Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark.

Bystanders say he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Just four months ago, another person died, and 12 others were injured after the taxi they were travelling in also crashed into a tree in Vanderbijlpark.

Sunday’s tragic accident comes after at least 20 people were killed on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads in two major crashes this weekend.

On the N2 near Empangeni, 13 people died when a vehicle collided with a minibus taxi on Saturday night, while seven others lost their lives in a crash on the R614 involving a bakkie and a car.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell says the circumstances behind Sunday’s crash are being investigated.

“ER24 paramedics were on the scene only to discover that the rider, who had sustained numerous injuries, showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on arrival. SAPS were on the scene for further investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)